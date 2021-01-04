Vishay Precision Group to Participate in the 23rd Needham Growth Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the 23rd Needham Virtual Growth Conference for investors in New York City.

The company’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/vpg/2075598, or on VPG’s website.