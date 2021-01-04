Vishay Precision Group to Participate in the 23rd Needham Growth Conference

 

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the 23rd Needham Virtual Growth Conference for investors in New York City.

The company’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/vpg/2075598, or on VPG’s website.

For more information, please contact: steve.cantor@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its’ weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
steve.cantor@vpgsensors.com


