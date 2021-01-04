 

Inozyme Pharma Announces Authorization to Proceed in U.S. and U.K. with Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of INZ-701 for the Treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 12:00  |  91   |   |   

– U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Investigational New Drug Application –

– United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency authorized Clinical Trial Application –

– Program addressing rare mineralization disorders expected to enroll first subject in H1’21 and provide preliminary safety and biomarker data in H2’21 –

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application and that the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating INZ-701 in adults with ENPP1 deficiency. The Company expects to enroll the first subject in the first half of 2021 and provide preliminary safety and biomarker data in the second half of 2021.

“With these important regulatory clearances for our first-in-human clinical trial for INZ-701 in subjects with ENPP1 deficiency, we have transitioned from a research-stage to a clinical-stage company. This is a significant milestone in our mission to develop therapeutic breakthroughs in diseases of abnormal mineralization,” said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Inozyme Pharma. “We are pleased to begin 2021 by ramping up study start up activities and look forward to dosing subjects in the first half of the year.”

About the INZ701-101 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of INZ-701 in Adults with ENPP1 Deficiency

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, first-in-human, multiple ascending dose study in adults with ENPP1 deficiency. The trial is expected to enroll nine adult subjects across three dose cohorts with three subjects per cohort. Subjects will participate in a pre-dosing screening period followed by a four-week treatment period in which subjects will receive INZ-701 subcutaneously twice weekly. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will primarily investigate the safety and tolerability of INZ-701 and characterize its pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile, including plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) and other biomarker levels, to establish a recommended dosing regimen for further clinical development. Exploratory objectives include obtaining baseline measurements of calcification, patient reported outcomes and quality of life.

Seite 1 von 3
Inozyme Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inozyme Pharma Announces Authorization to Proceed in U.S. and U.K. with Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of INZ-701 for the Treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency – U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Investigational New Drug Application – – United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency authorized Clinical Trial Application – – Program addressing rare mineralization disorders …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe