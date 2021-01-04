Banc of California Announces Schedule of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 3636956. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website prior to the call. An audio archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call.