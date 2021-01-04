 

Stratasys CEO and CFO to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), the world’s leading polymer additive manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference. Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer and Lilach Payorski, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available as a live webcast and archived for 180 days at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/ssys/2306220. It will also be available as an archive only at https://investors.stratasys.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM, PolyJet Technology, and stereolithography 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For more than 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, FDM, and PolyJet Technology are trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. Origin is a registered trademark of Origin. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

