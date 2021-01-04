TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for the full year of 2020 was 92,100 gold ounces and 2,020,000 silver ounces, or 115,600 gold equivalent ounces ( 1) (“GEOs”) at a gold:silver ratio of 86:1. Consolidated production for Q4 2020 was 24,100 gold ounces and 532,400 silver ounces, or 31,100 GEOs at the average gold:silver ratio for the quarter of 77:1.

Q4 Full Year 2019 2020 2019 2020 Gold (oz) 36,100 24,100 134,300 92,100 Silver (oz) 865,000 532,400 3,365,800 2,020,000 GEOs(1) 46,300 31,100 174,400 115,600

In Q4 2020, our attributable production from San José(2) was 531,500 silver ounces and 8,700 gold ounces, or 15,600 GEOs, which was in-line with our expectations; Black Fox production of 8,000 GEOs was above our expectations; Gold Bar production of 6,000 GEOs was below our expectations; and El Gallo produced 1,500 GEOs from residual leaching.

Fox Complex PEA

Work on the Fox Complex Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is ongoing. The addition of several other key properties has expanded the scope of the PEA and as a result it is now expected to be completed in Q2 2021.

Gold Bar Feasibility Study

The updated Resource and Reserve estimates for the Gold Bar Mine are being finalized and will be published concurrent with the summary results of the updated Feasibility Study in the coming weeks.

Notes:

(1) 'Gold Equivalent Ounces' are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 85:1 for Q4 2019, 77:1 for Q4 2020, 84:1 for 2019, and 86:1 for 2020.

(2) The San José Mine is 49% owned by McEwen Mining Inc. and 51% owned and operated by Hochschild Mining plc.

Technical Information

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mah, P.Eng., COO of McEwen Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Reliability of Information Regarding San José

Minera Santa Cruz S.A., the owner of the San José Mine, is responsible for and has supplied to the Company all reported results from the San José Mine. McEwen Mining’s joint venture partner, a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc, and its affiliates other than MSC do not accept responsibility for the use of project data or the adequacy or accuracy of this release.