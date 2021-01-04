 

McEwen Mining 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 12:00  |  67   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for the full year of 2020 was 92,100 gold ounces and 2,020,000 silver ounces, or 115,600 gold equivalent ounces(1)(“GEOs”) at a gold:silver ratio of 86:1. Consolidated production for Q4 2020 was 24,100 gold ounces and 532,400 silver ounces, or 31,100 GEOs at the average gold:silver ratio for the quarter of 77:1.

Consolidated Production Summary

  Q4 Full Year
2019 2020 2019 2020
Gold (oz) 36,100 24,100 134,300 92,100
Silver (oz) 865,000 532,400 3,365,800 2,020,000
GEOs(1) 46,300 31,100 174,400 115,600

In Q4 2020, our attributable production from San José(2) was 531,500 silver ounces and 8,700 gold ounces, or 15,600 GEOs, which was in-line with our expectations; Black Fox production of 8,000 GEOs was above our expectations; Gold Bar production of 6,000 GEOs was below our expectations; and El Gallo produced 1,500 GEOs from residual leaching.

Fox Complex PEA

Work on the Fox Complex Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is ongoing. The addition of several other key properties has expanded the scope of the PEA and as a result it is now expected to be completed in Q2 2021.

Gold Bar Feasibility Study

The updated Resource and Reserve estimates for the Gold Bar Mine are being finalized and will be published concurrent with the summary results of the updated Feasibility Study in the coming weeks.

Notes:
(1)   'Gold Equivalent Ounces' are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 85:1 for Q4 2019, 77:1 for Q4 2020, 84:1 for 2019, and 86:1 for 2020.
(2)   The San José Mine is 49% owned by McEwen Mining Inc. and 51% owned and operated by Hochschild Mining plc.

Technical Information
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mah, P.Eng., COO of McEwen Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Reliability of Information Regarding San José
Minera Santa Cruz S.A., the owner of the San José Mine, is responsible for and has supplied to the Company all reported results from the San José Mine. McEwen Mining’s joint venture partner, a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc, and its affiliates other than MSC do not accept responsibility for the use of project data or the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Seite 1 von 3
McEwen Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for the full year of 2020 was 92,100 gold ounces and 2,020,000 silver ounces, or 115,600 gold equivalent ounces(1)(“GEOs”) at a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.01.21
Rallye-Alarm bei Gold Aktie: Bahnbrechende Bohrergebnisse und neues Hoch zum Abschluss des Jahres! Übernahme immer wahrscheinlicher!
31.12.20
McEwen Mining Closes Flow-Through Financing
31.12.20
McEwen Mining: Fenix Project Feasibility Study
24.12.20
McEwen Mining Mourns the Loss of Director, Dr. Leanne Baker
18.12.20
McEwen Mining Upsizes Flow-Through Financing
17.12.20
McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing
08.12.20
McEwen Mining Update on the San José Mine

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:59 Uhr
1.663
McEwen Mining
02.01.21
4
McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing