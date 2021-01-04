 

Change in NoHo Partners Plc's Executive Team

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 January 2021 at 13:00

Change in NoHo Partners Plc's Executive Team

Perttu Pesonen, the Development Director and Executive Team member of NoHo Partners Plc, is leaving his post on 1 February 2021, and will continue as an associate of NoHo Partners and as a shareholder of a new company that will be announced at a later date.

“Perttu has had a central role as Development Director in writing the company’s growth story. Now our cooperation will continue with the new joint growth project as we move from the defence game to the era of reconstruction," says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.

From 1 February 2021, the Group’s Executive Team will consist of the following people:

Aku Vikström, CEO
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO
Jarno Vilponen, CFO
Juha Helminen, Director of International Operations
Anne Kokkonen, HR Director
Paul Meli, CBO, Entertainment
Tero Kaikkonen, CBO, Fast Casual
Benjamin Gripenberg, CBO, Restaurants, Helsinki Metropolitan Area
Tanja Virtanen, CBO, Restaurants, rest of Finland

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en




