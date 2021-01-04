 

New Year Brings New CEO for Magna

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

  • 21-year company veteran Swamy Kotagiri takes the helm at Magna
  • Former Magna President and CTO blends strategic vision, leadership capabilities and technical expertise

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last October, Magna’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Swamy Kotagiri as Magna’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Today, Kotagiri begins his first day as CEO and a Director of Magna International.

Kotagiri has been with Magna, one of the world’s largest suppliers in the mobility space, for more than 21 years and served in various product groups and corporate roles, spanning functions including engineering, operations and R&D. He contributed to the company’s recent growth and evolution through his operational leadership and aligned the organization’s strategy around the trends shaping future mobility.

“Our industry is increasingly high-tech, complex and changing. In our 60-year history, Magna has continued to evolve with it, and I am confident we will continue to do so,” said Kotagiri. “How we look at and address the future of mobility will have far-reaching consequences, not just for people, but for society as a whole. My vision for the company is to continue advancing mobility for everyone and everything, while shaping a better future for all. Magna, our strong management team and our entrepreneurial-minded employees are up for the challenge.”

Kotagiri was recently featured in Business Insider’s 100 People Transforming Business, an annual list and series highlighting those across industries who are changing the way the world does business.

TAGS
Chief Executive Officer, corporate leadership

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, (+1) 248.631.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
We are a mobility technology company. We have over 157,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 344 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df3f6e2e-409d-4b32 ...


Magna International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Year Brings New CEO for Magna 21-year company veteran Swamy Kotagiri takes the helm at MagnaFormer Magna President and CTO blends strategic vision, leadership capabilities and technical expertise AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Last October, Magna’s Board of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
LG und Magna gründen Gemeinschaftsfirma für E-Mobilität
23.12.20
LG and Magna Enter Joint Venture Agreement to Expand in Powertrain Electrification Market
08.12.20
TSX akzeptiert Bekanntmachung für ein Normal Course Issuer Bid

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.12.20
4
Magna Kooperiert Mit Fisker bei der Entwicklung und Produktion des Fisker Ocean