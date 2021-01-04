 

TELUS Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Campaign Showcasing Loop Insights’ IoT Solutions Stack Utilizing Both Direct and Indirect National Sales Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

TELUS commits to expanded sales and marketing support bolstering the partnership’s go-to-market plan targeting the Hospitality, Retail, and Healthcare sectors.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that IoT partner TELUS (T:TSX; TU:NYSE) is accelerating its partnership with Loop Insights in 2021 by launching a direct and indirect national sales & marketing campaign showcasing Loop’s IoT solutions stack.

In addition to mobilizing its own nationwide direct sales force and national marketing tools, TELUS is also launching an expanded sales & marketing campaign through The Acquisition Group (“TAG”). TELUS and TAG will focus on driving:

  • The material benefits from both Loop’s venue tracing solution in support of limiting controlling and eradicating the threat of COVID-19; and
  • The customer intimacy benefits from Loop’s Fobi device as a means of stimulating the market opportunity for these key verticals.

Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations stated “Telus has a long-standing successful relationship with The Acquisition Group and our commitment today is the beginning of a structured sales and marketing promotion facilitated by TELUS in order to address the relevancy and immediate opportunity for the Loop solutions throughout our collaborative customer base.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated “It has been a great experience working with the TELUS team and the great support we have received since we officially started working together in October. Today’s commitment to significantly expanded sales and marketing is a great show of confidence and even greater validation of our capabilities. Since the launch of our second product in the Telus IoT Marketplace in December, there has been a great level of interest in our product line and we are looking forward to a very strong roll out now with the addition of The Acquisition Group.”

Seite 1 von 4
Loop Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Campaign Showcasing Loop Insights’ IoT Solutions Stack Utilizing Both Direct and Indirect National Sales Channels TELUS commits to expanded sales and marketing support bolstering the partnership’s go-to-market plan targeting the Hospitality, Retail, and Healthcare sectors.VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Loop Insights Reviews Its Most Successful Year in Its History, Highlighted by Revenue-Generating Partnerships, World-Class Telecom Partnerships, World’s First-Ever Venue Bubble Implementation and Expansion Into the Travel, Film, Live Entertainment Industr
21.12.20
Loop Insights Launches Digital Connect Health Platform, A Fully-Integrated Digital Healthcare Solution For Governments, After Extended Discussions With Provinces, Federal Government and Private Sector
18.12.20
Loop Insights Inc.’s (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Venue-Tracing Solution Key to Bubble Success
17.12.20
Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World’s 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500
16.12.20
Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Makes History with First-Ever, End-to-End Venue-Tracing Management Solution
15.12.20
Loop Insights Announces Appointment of New CFO , Mark Lotz
14.12.20
Loop Insights Expands Venue Bubble Platform To Launch First “Film Bubble” For Major Motion Picture, In Partnership With Draganfly “Safe Set” Solutions, Production Set For January 2021
11.12.20
Loop Insights Launches Multilingual Platform In Support Of National Programs, Announces Receipt Of $4,600,000 From Exercise Of Warrants, Commences Verified Forum Discussions On AGORACOM To Directly Engage Investors
09.12.20
Loop Insights and Empower Clinics “Travel Bubble” Solution For Global Travel Industry Partner With SimpliFlying, World’s Leading Aviation Marketing Consulting Firm, To Support Specific Near Term Opportunities With World Renown Resorts, National Tourism Bo
07.12.20
Loop Insights Announces Intention To Begin Process Of Uplisting To Major North American Stock Exchanges, Commencing With Application To Uplist On TSX, Followed By Application To Dual-List On NASDAQ

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.01.21
99
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence