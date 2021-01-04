TELUS Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Campaign Showcasing Loop Insights’ IoT Solutions Stack Utilizing Both Direct and Indirect National Sales Channels

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that IoT partner TELUS (T:TSX; TU:NYSE) is accelerating its partnership with Loop Insights in 2021 by launching a direct and indirect national sales & marketing campaign showcasing Loop’s IoT solutions stack.

In addition to mobilizing its own nationwide direct sales force and national marketing tools, TELUS is also launching an expanded sales & marketing campaign through The Acquisition Group (“TAG”). TELUS and TAG will focus on driving:

The material benefits from both Loop’s venue tracing solution in support of limiting controlling and eradicating the threat of COVID-19; and

The customer intimacy benefits from Loop’s Fobi device as a means of stimulating the market opportunity for these key verticals.

Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations stated “Telus has a long-standing successful relationship with The Acquisition Group and our commitment today is the beginning of a structured sales and marketing promotion facilitated by TELUS in order to address the relevancy and immediate opportunity for the Loop solutions throughout our collaborative customer base.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated “It has been a great experience working with the TELUS team and the great support we have received since we officially started working together in October. Today’s commitment to significantly expanded sales and marketing is a great show of confidence and even greater validation of our capabilities. Since the launch of our second product in the Telus IoT Marketplace in December, there has been a great level of interest in our product line and we are looking forward to a very strong roll out now with the addition of The Acquisition Group.”