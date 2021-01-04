BiomX to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Dates: January 11-14, 2021

Time: Playback available 6 a.m. EST January 11

Webcast link: BiomX - HCW BioConnect Conference Playback

The webcast will also be available in the Events section of the BiomX website at www.biomx.com.