BiomX to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences
BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
Dates: January 11-14, 2021
Time: Playback available 6 a.m. EST January 11
Event: Oppenheimer Virtual Banking Meeting
Dates: January 11-14, 2021
1x1 meetings only
About BiomX
BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.
