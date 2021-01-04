Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2021:



39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 11 to 14, 2021

Company presentation scheduled on January 11 at 8:20am EST





J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

March 1 to 3, 2021

Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.





Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

March 1 to 4, 2021

Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.



For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.