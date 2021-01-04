 

ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 12:30  |  54   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that Jacob Chacko, M.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. PT. 

A live webcast will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com 
info@oricpharma.com 

 


ORIC Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1b Study of ORIC-101