EEZY OYJ -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 JANUARY 2021 AT 13.30
Eezy's divestment of its subsidiary in Sweden has been completed
Eezy has today completed the divestment of its Swedish subsidiary VMP-Group Sweden AB to Palm & Partners Bemanning AB, which divestment was announced in December 2020.
After the transaction Eezy's revenue is fully generated in Finland.
