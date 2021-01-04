Eezy's divestment of its subsidiary in Sweden has been completed Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.01.2021, 12:30 | 47 | 0 | 0 04.01.2021, 12:30 | EEZY OYJ -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 JANUARY 2021 AT 13.30 Eezy's divestment of its subsidiary in Sweden has been completed Eezy has today completed the divestment of its Swedish subsidiary VMP-Group Sweden AB to Palm & Partners Bemanning AB, which divestment was announced in December 2020. After the transaction Eezy's revenue is fully generated in Finland.

For further information, please contact: Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915 Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

