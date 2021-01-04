 

Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 12:29  |  176   |   |   

  • Enhances scale in the important clear aligner space
  • Accelerates the growth and profitability of Dentsply Sirona’s combined clear aligners business
  • Accretive to Dentsply Sirona’s long-term financial targets and Non-GAAP EPS in 2021
  • Dentsply Sirona to host investor call at 8:30 am ET on January 4, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), and Byte, a rapidly growing clear aligner company, today announced that Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte in an all-cash deal for $1.04 billion. Byte holds a leadership position in the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer, doctor-directed clear aligner market. As a result of the transaction, Dentsply Sirona adds scale to its SureSmile clear aligner business and strengthens its connection with dental professionals. With the global reach and supply chain expertise of Dentsply Sirona, and the innovative direct-to-consumer system that Byte brings, the combined company’s clear aligner platform is well-positioned to drive additional growth.

Byte has developed an innovative business model, built on doctor-directed care that provides excellent outcomes for patients with mild to moderate orthodontic needs. Byte was founded on the commitment to improve access and affordability to orthodontic care using a nationwide network of licensed-dentists and orthodontists. It offers effective treatment planning and an easy-to-use clear aligner solution delivered directly to a consumer’s home. The CEO of Byte, Neeraj Gunsagar, and the existing management team will continue to operate the business.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona, said, “Over the past two years, we have executed against our restructuring plan, strengthening the R&D, supply chain and commercial platforms, positioning Dentsply Sirona for long-term growth. We are excited to take the next step in our evolution by bringing Byte into our organization. We have been pleased with the growth of our SureSmile clear aligner business and we are confident that adding the innovative platform of Byte adds scale for us in the important clear aligner market. We look forward to working with the talented team at Byte as we utilize our collective strengths to expand patient access to quality care and support the success of our dental partners around the world.”

Seite 1 von 5


DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company Enhances scale in the important clear aligner spaceAccelerates the growth and profitability of Dentsply Sirona’s combined clear aligners businessAccretive to Dentsply Sirona’s long-term financial targets and Non-GAAP EPS in 2021 Dentsply Sirona to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
20
Dentsply Sirona