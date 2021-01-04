 

Phycocyanin Market to Gain Steady Revenue Stream from Expanding Nutraceuticals Industry, Meeting Clean-labelling Regulatory Norms a Challenge for Manufacturers TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 12:30  |  65   |   |   

- Patent-protected phycocyanin food additives gathering traction among end users in the food and beverages industry, shift from artificial to natural colorant to offer steady momentum growth to phycocyanin market

- Expanding food and beverages spaces to utilize the health benefits of phycocyanin, notably anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, Global valuation to climb by 2X during 2019 – 2029

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phycocyanin is used extensively as colorant in wide range of functional foods and nutraceuticals, and is usually extracted from blue-green algae - spirulina. The commercial significance of phycocyanin has stemmed from the documented health benefits of this nutritious protein-pigment complex. Manufacturers in phycocyanin market are gaining revenues from the wide range of food and beverages that utilize this as additive. The shift toward all-natural food colorants has also carved out new revenue streams for market participants. There is a significant gap between the demand and supply, and players in the phycocyanin market are leaning on exploring cost-competitive method, such as harvesting their own spirulina algae.

Transparency Market Research Logo

Request for COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Phycocyanin Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The growing popularity of phycocyanin market as functional food additive. Nutritional and pharmaceutical properties of microalgal spirulina are opening new avenues for utilizing of phycocyanin in making pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Analysts at TMR project 2X increase in revenue of the phycocyanin market during 2019 – 2029.

Healthcare industry are striving to extract the clinical potential of phycocyanin for non-small cell lung cancer, by incorporating it in marine functional products.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

The phycocyanin market is projected to clock CAGR of ~7% and reach worth of ~US$ 230 Mn by 2029-end. In 2019, the valuation of the market was pegged at ~US$ 120 Mn.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/24329

Key Findings of Phycocyanin Market Study

  • Proliferating Use in Food & Beverages Products

Extensive use of phycocyanin as natural solution for blue colors in wide range of food and beverages products, such as confectionaries, beverages, and ice creams has expanded the avenue for manufacturers in the phycocyanin market. Another key demand comes from the use of phycocyanin in formulating sugar-free food and beverage. A burgeoning hospitality space in several parts of the world has also spurred the demand for functional food products, thereby bolstering the growth of the phycocyanin market.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phycocyanin Market to Gain Steady Revenue Stream from Expanding Nutraceuticals Industry, Meeting Clean-labelling Regulatory Norms a Challenge for Manufacturers TMR - Patent-protected phycocyanin food additives gathering traction among end users in the food and beverages industry, shift from artificial to natural colorant to offer steady momentum growth to phycocyanin market - Expanding food and beverages …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Discovery and Vodafone Announce Landmark Partnership Including new discovery+ Streaming Service
Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market ...
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Wolseley UK, Leading Distributor of Plumbing, Heating and ...
Intravacc appoints three Supervisory Board members
Phycocyanin Market to Gain Steady Revenue Stream from Expanding Nutraceuticals Industry, Meeting Clean-labelling Regulatory Norms a Challenge for Manufacturers: TMR
DOOGEE S59 Pro World Premiere Set for January 5
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods