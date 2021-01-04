 

Nomad Foods Completes Acquisition of Findus Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 12:45  |  47   |   |   

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Findus Switzerland from Froneri International Ltd. and certain intellectual property from an affiliate of Nestlé S.A. for a purchase price of approximately €110 million.

Commenting on the transaction, Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ Chief Executive Officer said, “The acquisition of Findus Switzerland reinforces Nomad’s position as Europe’s leading frozen food company and demonstrates our ability to create shareholder value through a combination of organic growth and the accretive deployment of capital. We are eager to welcome the Findus Switzerland team into our organization and look forward to replicating the growth model that has delivered strong performance across our existing portfolio.”

Findus is the leading frozen food brand in Switzerland with a portfolio of value-added frozen products across categories including fish, vegetables and ready meals. The acquisition expands Nomad Foods’ geographic reach into Switzerland, a new and sizable market, providing a natural extension for our Findus product offering and brand family with an attractive entry point for Green Cuisine. This transaction unifies Nomad Foods’ ownership of the iconic Findus brand across Europe where it operates under the Findus brand in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and now, Switzerland.

Nomad Foods anticipates multiple sources of value creation including the opportunity to realize commercial and procurement synergies. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Adjusted EPS in 2021. The purchase price was funded through cash on hand.

Goldman Sachs International acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright and Lenz & Staehelin acted as legal advisors to Nomad Foods on the transaction.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including expectations regarding: (i) the Company’s ability to create shareholder value through a combination of organic growth and the accretive deployment of capital; (ii) the Company’s ability to replicate its growth model, expand its geographic reach and extend its product offering and brand family; (iii) the success of the Company’s strategic initiatives and growth strategy, including the impact of the acquisition on long-term value creation; (iv) the future operating and financial performance of the Company, including the expected financial benefits of the acquisition and its immediate accretion on earnings per share and (v) synergies from unifying the Findus brand with the Company’s existing brands. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including (i) the operating and financial performance of the Company following the acquisition is worse than anticipated; (ii) the Company is not able to achieve the planned synergies; (iii) economic conditions, competition and other risks that may affect the Company’s future performance; and (iv) the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s public filings and any other public disclosures by the Company. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RELATED LINKS
http://www.nomadfoods.com

Nomad Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nomad Foods Completes Acquisition of Findus Switzerland Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Findus Switzerland from Froneri International Ltd. and certain intellectual property from an affiliate of Nestlé S.A. for a purchase price …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Nomad Foods Raises 2020 Guidance and Announces Significant Share Repurchase Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.08.20
23
Nomad Foods Ltd.