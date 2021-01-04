 

Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 12:30  |  72   |   |   

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced that on December 31, 2020 it completed the sale of assets associated with its ABZ and Quadrant valve brands to Anvil and Smith-Cooper International. Total consideration for the transaction was $105 million in cash. As part of the transaction, Anvil and Smith-Cooper will employ the ABZ and Quadrant employees primarily located at the operations located in Madison, Kansas and Broussard, Louisiana.

Cris Gaut, Forum’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This important transaction significantly improves our liquidity and financial flexibility, and continues the improvements made to Forum’s capital structure during 2020. Pro-forma for the sale proceeds, our net debt would be reduced by over one-third from the $308 million level at September 30, 2020. In 2021 we will remain focused on further improving our financial position and continuing quarterly positive free cash flow.

I am enthusiastic about Forum’s strategic positioning and future for a number of reasons:

  • Our cash balance equates to more than 150% of our equity market capitalization;
  • The further cost reduction measures we announced in our third quarter 2020 earnings call will improve our profitability and further enhance our earnings leverage as revenue grows;
  • We expect our revenues to remain highly correlated with the recovering level of drilling and completion activity; and
  • Our balance sheet, with significant cash on hand, a virtually undrawn credit facility that matures in late 2022 and convertible notes maturing in 2025, positions Forum to thrive in this opportunity-rich market environment.

In 2020, the ABZ and Quadrant product families generated revenues of approximately $42 million and made an EBITDA contribution of approximately $12 million. In each of 2018 and 2019, ABZ and Quadrant represented approximately 15% of the Adjusted EBITDA contribution from all Forum product lines, before corporate costs. This divestiture increases Forum’s focus on the growing level of drilling and completion activity, with the U.S. drilling rig count up by over 40% since August 2020.

The teams at ABZ and Quadrant have been a part of the Forum family since 2010 and we are grateful for their contribution over these many years. These brands will prove complementary to Anvil and Smith-Cooper International and we believe the ABZ and Quadrant employees will see new and expanding opportunities as a result.”

Seite 1 von 3
Forum Energy Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced that on December 31, 2020 it completed the sale of assets associated with its ABZ and Quadrant valve brands to Anvil and Smith-Cooper International. Total consideration for the transaction …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity