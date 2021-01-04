Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced that on December 31, 2020 it completed the sale of assets associated with its ABZ and Quadrant valve brands to Anvil and Smith-Cooper International. Total consideration for the transaction was $105 million in cash. As part of the transaction, Anvil and Smith-Cooper will employ the ABZ and Quadrant employees primarily located at the operations located in Madison, Kansas and Broussard, Louisiana.

Cris Gaut, Forum’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This important transaction significantly improves our liquidity and financial flexibility, and continues the improvements made to Forum’s capital structure during 2020. Pro-forma for the sale proceeds, our net debt would be reduced by over one-third from the $308 million level at September 30, 2020. In 2021 we will remain focused on further improving our financial position and continuing quarterly positive free cash flow.