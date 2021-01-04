Drive Shack Launches Single-Bay Online Reservation Platform

“We are extremely pleased with the early response we’ve seen from the recent launch of our single-bay, online reservation platform,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Hana Khouri. “Our venues continue to experience strong demand during peak hours and with our new online reservations system, we can more effectively provide convenience and predictability for our guests and also deliver a quick and seamless check-in experience upon arrival.”

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, has announced the launch of its single-bay online reservation system across all four of its Drive Shack locations. The online booking platform allows groups of 6 guests or less to make single-bay reservations up to 7 days in advance.

Khouri continued, “I am proud of our teams who remained diligent over the past few weeks to ensure a timely, seamless and successful implementation of our new reservation system. The new platform will allow us to drive incremental visitors to our venues, increase traffic during off-peak times and enhance the predictability of our labor needs. The launch of our online booking platform serves as a critical milestone as we continue to evolve our offerings and operations to best serve and engage our guests in this new environment.”

Drive Shack’s new reservation platform will allow guests to book directly from its website at www.driveshack.com. To reserve a bay, guests will select the venue location, number of guests, date and duration of play. There will be a limited number of reservations available per hour, with walk-in seating continuing to be offered subject to wait times.

Drive Shack’s spacious venues feature three levels of climate-controlled, open-air, suite-style bays. Drive Shack provides complimentary Taylor Made clubs, which are sanitized after every group, as well as golf bag stands for guests who opt to bring their own clubs. Additional safety protocols include social distancing markers in common areas and capacity limits of six people per bay.

Reservations must be paid for at the time of booking. Modification and cancellation policies and fees vary by venue. Visit DriveShack.com for additional details, pricing options and requirements.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Drive Shack Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “Drive Shack”, “we” or “us”) in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “by”, “approaches”, “nearly”, “potential”, “continues”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “predicts”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “target”, “goal”, “projects”, “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements regarding the expected development schedule and timing of specific milestones for our facilities, including The Puttery and Drive Shack venues, our expected and the remaining cost for our development projects (both individually and in the aggregate), the expected capabilities of our development projects once completed, our intentions to make use of capital or free cash flow and our future financial position and liquidity are based upon our limited historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information (including industry data) currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. We can give no assurance that its expectations regarding any forward-looking statements will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk that our construction schedules will take longer than we expect, that our expectations about the consumer demand for our product will not prove accurate, that our operating or other costs will increase or our expected remaining costs for development projects underway increases. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.