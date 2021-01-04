 

DPW Holdings and the Sales Agent Mutually Terminate the At-the-Market Issuance Sales Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that it and Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC (the “Sales Agent”) have mutually agreed to terminate the At-the-Market Issuance Sales Agreement dated October 2, 2020 (the “Agreement”), by and between itself and Sales Agent. The effective date of the termination was December 31, 2020.

The Company sold an aggregate of 12,582,000 shares of its common stock and raised gross proceeds of $39,978,350 through the Agreement. Sales of common stock sold pursuant to the Agreement were registered on the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3, initially filed with the SEC on December 18, 2017 (File No. 333-222132) and declared effective by the SEC on January 11, 2018. A prospectus supplement relating to the Agreement was filed with the SEC on October 2, 2020 and an amendment to the prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020.

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DPW Holdings and the Sales Agent Mutually Terminate the At-the-Market Issuance Sales Agreement DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that it and Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC (the “Sales Agent”) have mutually agreed to terminate the At-the-Market Issuance Sales Agreement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity