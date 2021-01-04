 

Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today its preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Teledyne’s management expects to report fourth quarter sales of approximately $800 million. In addition, fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.16 to $3.19, an all-time record for any quarterly period and compared with the prior outlook of $2.56 to $2.86. GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 17.5%, also an all-time record for any quarter.

Including certain restructuring and other pretax charges totaling approximately $32.4 million, Teledyne’s management expects full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $10.30 to $10.33, compared with the prior outlook of $9.70 to $10.00.

Finally, Teledyne’s management expects to achieve record cash flow for both the fourth quarter and full year 2020, ending the year with approximately $115 million of net debt.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (“Teledyne”) and FLIR Systems, Inc. (“FLIR”), Teledyne will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of Teledyne and FLIR and a prospectus of Teledyne, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction involving Teledyne and FLIR will be submitted to Teledyne’s stockholders and FLIR’s stockholders for their consideration. Stockholders of Teledyne and stockholders of FLIR are urged to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction when they become available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information.

