Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Including certain restructuring and other pretax charges totaling approximately $32.4 million, Teledyne’s management expects full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $10.30 to $10.33, compared with the prior outlook of $9.70 to $10.00.

Teledyne’s management expects to report fourth quarter sales of approximately $800 million. In addition, fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.16 to $3.19, an all-time record for any quarterly period and compared with the prior outlook of $2.56 to $2.86. GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 17.5%, also an all-time record for any quarter.

Finally, Teledyne’s management expects to achieve record cash flow for both the fourth quarter and full year 2020, ending the year with approximately $115 million of net debt.

