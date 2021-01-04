Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan’s 39th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan’s 39th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on Monday, January 11, 2021. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. Material related to the company’s presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.