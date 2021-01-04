 

Acceleron to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN) today announced that Habib Dable, Acceleron’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview during the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. EST, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the Acceleron website.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), having reported positive topline results of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial. The Company is currently planning multiple Phase 3 trials with the potential to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with PAH at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also investigating the potential of its early-stage pulmonary candidate, ACE-1334, which it plans to advance into a Phase 1b/2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) this year.

In hematology, REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the United States, Europe, and Canada for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. REBLOZYL is part of a global collaboration partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. The Companies co-promote REBLOZYL in the United States and are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

