TransEnterix to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 am Eastern Time.

Digital Surgery Panel presentation at the Westwicke/ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The panel will be moderated by Ryan Zimmerman, Managing Director, Equity Research - Medical Technology at BTIG.

Presentation at the Westwicke/ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15 pm Eastern Time.

The on-demand H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 conference presentation and the live audio webcast of the ICR conference presentations will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.