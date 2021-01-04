 

TransEnterix to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 am Eastern Time.
  • Digital Surgery Panel presentation at the Westwicke/ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The panel will be moderated by Ryan Zimmerman, Managing Director, Equity Research - Medical Technology at BTIG.
  • Presentation at the Westwicke/ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15 pm Eastern Time.

The on-demand H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 conference presentation and the live audio webcast of the ICR conference presentations will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About TransEnterix

At TransEnterix, Inc., we are digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS) through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Digitizing the interface enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and allows us to address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings in surgery. The system features the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. Learn more about Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: https://Senhance.com/. Now available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, please visit: https://www.transenterix.com/indications-for-use/.



