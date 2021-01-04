Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it will partner with Magna for the joint development of FI-Pilot, which will be first applied on the Fisker Ocean SUV, planned for launch in Q4, 2022.

This unique partnership will result in the creation of an advanced and scalable domain controller architecture that will support a range of technologies and customer convenience features for the Ocean. These include:

Multi-function autonomous systems supporting Fisker-unique feature sets

Over-the-air updates (OTA) powered by the Fisker AI cloud and able to deliver incremental new advanced product features through the lifecycle of the vehicle

Advanced industry-leading sensor set, including digital imaging radar and high-resolution cameras supporting driver assistance features capable of higher levels of autonomy

Cybersecurity compliant and tailored to the Fisker ownership experience

“We are developing the FI-Pilot technologies to deliver unique features for our Fisker Ocean customers,” said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “With state-of-the-art hardware and software packages, Fisker will deliver a new type of mobility experience that will stay relevant to the customer through the lifecycle of the vehicle. We will announce further product details closer to our launch in Q4 next year. Customers can expect FI-Pilot to deliver innovative and industry-unique features that are being created to enhance the mobility experience expected from a modern, premium electric vehicle.”