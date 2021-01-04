Myovant Sciences Appoints Industry Veteran David Marek as Chief Executive Officer

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of David Marek as chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. Mr. Marek will also serve as principal executive officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Marek succeeds Lynn Seely, M.D.



Mr. Marek is a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He brings to Myovant the commercial expertise of a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, the strategic prowess from leading one of the world’s most successful healthcare advertising agencies, as well as the consumer and digital marketing know-how from one of the most popular health information portals, WebMD. Mr. Marek joins Myovant from Axsome Therapeutics where he was chief commercial officer responsible for building out commercial capabilities in preparation for multiple expected launches.