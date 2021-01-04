Myovant Sciences Appoints Industry Veteran David Marek as Chief Executive Officer
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment
of David Marek as chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. Mr. Marek will also serve as principal executive officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and as a member of its board of directors.
Mr. Marek succeeds Lynn Seely, M.D.
Mr. Marek is a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He brings to Myovant the commercial expertise of a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, the strategic prowess from leading one of the world’s most successful healthcare advertising agencies, as well as the consumer and digital marketing know-how from one of the most popular health information portals, WebMD. Mr. Marek joins Myovant from Axsome Therapeutics where he was chief commercial officer responsible for building out commercial capabilities in preparation for multiple expected launches.
Prior to Axsome, Mr. Marek served as general manager of Amgen’s Neuroscience Business Unit where, amongst other responsibilities, he oversaw the successful launch of AIMOVIG, the first-of-its-kind migraine preventive therapy that became and remains the top drug in its class. In that role, Mr. Marek also co-led the AIMOVIG commercialization partnership in the U.S. with Novartis. He joined Amgen as vice president of marketing for Amgen’s $9 billion Inflammation and Nephrology Business Unit that represented approximately 40% of Amgen’s total company revenue at that time. In this role, he was charged with transforming and modernizing the commercial capabilities as he oversaw the following therapeutic areas: rheumatology, dermatology, nephrology, and eventually, neuroscience.
Prior to Amgen, Mr. Marek was executive vice president, consumer services at WebMD where he led an organization of over 300 employees across marketing, sales, medical, editorial, programming, analytics, government relations, and other key areas. Prior to WebMD, Mr. Marek served as managing director at Saatchi and Saatchi Healthcare Advertising where his organization led the development and implementation of advertising strategies for some of the industry’s most important multi-billion-dollar brands, including NEXIUM, ENBREL, CRESTOR, ELOXATIN, SEROQUEL, and AMBIEN across global markets from launch to loss-of-exclusivity.
