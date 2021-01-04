 

Marathon Patent Group Completes $200 Million Capital Raise, Ending the Year with $217.6 Million in Cash

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced $200 million shelf offering by utilizing its at-the-market (ATM) facility. As a result, the Company ended the 2020 fiscal year with $217.6 million in cash and 74,656,549 shares outstanding.

Marathon intends to utilize the funds from this recent capital raise to pay for the miners it has purchased from Bitmain and to further grow the business. To date, the Company has purchased 103,060 miners, which, once delivered and fully deployed, will produce approximately 10.36 EH/s. 15,200 of these units are scheduled to be shipped in the first quarter of 2021, and the Company currently anticipates installing 4,000 units in February, 6,300 in March, and 4,800 in April. After initial deposits were paid, Marathon’s remaining balance due to Bitmain was $163.0 million, indicating that the Company’s current cash position is more than adequate to cover the costs of all miners purchased as of December 31, 2020.

“Completing this capital raise was a milestone for our business as it provided us with an efficient means of procuring the necessary funds to pay for the miners we have purchased from Bitmain,” said Marathon’s chairman and chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. “We operate in a volatile industry in which prescient timing and scale are paramount to efficiently driving profitability. The unique relationship we have built with Bitmain allowed us to secure a record number of miners, which because of the substantial increase in Bitcoin’s price and subsequent increase in demand for mining rigs, are now being sold in secondary markets at multiples of our purchase price.

“According to publicly available Bitcoin profit calculators, if all the miners we have purchased were deployed today, and Bitcoin’s price were $28,000/BTC, we would produce approximately $618 million in revenue annually and approximately $523 million in gross profit annually. Marathon is clearly on a path to become one of the largest miners in North America, and this capital raise indicates that we are not only gaining important scale, but we are doing so effectively and efficiently.”

