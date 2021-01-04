Repare Therapeutics to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in January

Repare Therapeutics, Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14

Time: 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time

The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be pre-recorded and available on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A live webcast of the J.P. Morgan presentation will be available in the same section of the website. A replay of both webcasts will be archived for 30 days following each presentation date.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor, as well as CCNE1-SL inhibitor and Polθ inhibitor programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

