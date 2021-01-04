 

Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement at CDN$0.75 With Lewis Black and Deutsche Rohstoff AG

04.01.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of US$1,201,000 (CDN$1,537,688) through the issuance of 2,050,251 shares at a price of CDN$0.75 per share representing a more than 17% premium to current market. Lewis Black, Chairman, President and CEO of Almonty, and Deutsche Rohstoff AG (“DRAG”) are the sole participants in this equity raise.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for legal and closing costs for the recently announced KfW- IPEX Bank US$75.1m loan.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“During December 2020, all three of the largest shareholders of Almonty, being myself, GTP/Plansee and DRAG, have all continued to significantly invest further into Almonty and add more stock to our current holdings. The financial commitment of all of us will continue as we close out the final piece of the equity financing for the build of our Sangdong project in South Korea as the growth of the Company is now resumed especially now where we are at the start of the strategic commodity super cycle. The Company is well represented in strategic reserves with significant in-production or near production Tungsten, Molybdenum, and Tin.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Diskussion: Neue Wolfram Perle - ALL&WOF Fusion
