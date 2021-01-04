Bruker Introduces MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD for Rapid and Affordable Identification of over 400 Microorganisms from Positive Blood Cultures

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announce US FDA clearance and the US launch of the MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD for rapid microbial identification of more than 425 microorganisms from positive blood cultures on the MALDI Biotyper CA System .

Dr. Wolfgang Pusch, Executive Vice President Microbiology & Diagnostics at Bruker Daltonics, stated: “This represents an order of magnitude increase in the number of microorganisms that can be identified rapidly from positive blood cultures in suspected bacterial or fungal sepsis cases compared to targeted PCR detection. This could make the MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD a nearly universal, rapid sepsis identification solution for clinical microbiology. We expect this affordable fast assay to benefit large numbers of patients, as it comes at a fraction of the cost of expensive syndromic panels with limited species coverage. Faster identification can assist infectious disease physicians and pharmacists in switching sepsis patients to appropriate antibiotics or antifungals for local or hospital infection patterns, which reduces costs, length of ICU stays and could save lives.”

The MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD enables the rapid identification of many microorganisms from positive blood culture bottles. Harvested microorganisms are processed, and then identified using the FDA-cleared MALDI Biotyper CA System, with a reference library that covers 425 different gram-negative and gram-positive bacterial species and groups, as well as yeasts, including Candida auris, an emerging pathogen for hospital-acquired candidiasis.

The MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD workflow typically takes less than 30 minutes from a positive blood culture bottle alert to identification. It can save up to 24 hours in time-to-result (TTR) for many identifications, versus additional agar plate culturing, and a further 8–12 hours for biochemical identification after agar plate culturing. The MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD workflow does not test for resistance or antibiotic susceptibility. It rapidly identifies the microbial species once the blood culture system has detected microbial growth.