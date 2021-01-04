 

Gibraltar Acquires TerraSmart for $220 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leader in the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today announced the further expansion of its solar energy portfolio through the acquisitions of TerraSmart and Sunfig. TerraSmart, the leading provider of screw-based, ground-mount solar racking technology, particularly used for solar projects installed on challenging terrain, was acquired for $220 million, subject to working capital adjustments. Sunfig, a provider of software solutions that optimize solar energy investments through upstream design, performance, and financial modeling, was acquired for $3.75 million in cash.

Key strategic benefits of these transactions:

  1. Strengthen Gibraltar’s position as the largest turnkey provider in the domestic solar energy market with the broadest portfolio of ground-mount infrastructure, tracker, and design software solutions, serving customers of any type and/or size on any terrain.
  2. Accelerate Gibraltar’s contribution toward the broader effort of making renewable energy more readily available for everyone, everywhere.
  3. Scale Gibraltar to a $700 million solar energy platform within its Renewable Energy and Conservation segment over the next five years, enhancing Gibraltar’s revenue growth and margin profile and demonstrating the company’s commitment to increasing its participation in higher value and faster growing markets.

“Adding TerraSmart and Sunfig to our existing solar business significantly increases our presence in the $14.3 billion domestic solar energy market, strengthens our renewable energy platform, and advances our ambition to deliver higher growth and returns,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “Equally important, this continued investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making solar energy the best choice in energy production. We are very excited to have the TerraSmart and Sunfig teams join Gibraltar and help us advance our vision of creating meaningful value for our people, our communities and our shareholders.”

TerraSmart

TerraSmart is the leading provider of screw-based, ground-mount solar racking technology with over ten years of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of turnkey field solutions marketed under the GLIDE (fixed-tilt) and TerraTrak (single-axis tracker) brand names. Its innovative, integrated, and proprietary screw-based racking solutions offer rapid installation on any terrain. TerraSmart is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, with field operations in Phoenix, AZ and Selkirk, NY, and manufacturing in Columbus, OH.

Seite 1 von 3
Gibraltar Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gibraltar Acquires TerraSmart for $220 Million Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leader in the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today announced the further expansion of its solar energy portfolio through the acquisitions of TerraSmart …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity