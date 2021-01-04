Gibraltar Acquires TerraSmart for $220 Million

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leader in the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today announced the further expansion of its solar energy portfolio through the acquisitions of TerraSmart and Sunfig. TerraSmart, the leading provider of screw-based, ground-mount solar racking technology, particularly used for solar projects installed on challenging terrain, was acquired for $220 million, subject to working capital adjustments. Sunfig, a provider of software solutions that optimize solar energy investments through upstream design, performance, and financial modeling, was acquired for $3.75 million in cash.

Strengthen Gibraltar’s position as the largest turnkey provider in the domestic solar energy market with the broadest portfolio of ground-mount infrastructure, tracker, and design software solutions, serving customers of any type and/or size on any terrain. Accelerate Gibraltar’s contribution toward the broader effort of making renewable energy more readily available for everyone, everywhere. Scale Gibraltar to a $700 million solar energy platform within its Renewable Energy and Conservation segment over the next five years, enhancing Gibraltar’s revenue growth and margin profile and demonstrating the company’s commitment to increasing its participation in higher value and faster growing markets.

“Adding TerraSmart and Sunfig to our existing solar business significantly increases our presence in the $14.3 billion domestic solar energy market, strengthens our renewable energy platform, and advances our ambition to deliver higher growth and returns,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “Equally important, this continued investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making solar energy the best choice in energy production. We are very excited to have the TerraSmart and Sunfig teams join Gibraltar and help us advance our vision of creating meaningful value for our people, our communities and our shareholders.”

TerraSmart

TerraSmart is the leading provider of screw-based, ground-mount solar racking technology with over ten years of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of turnkey field solutions marketed under the GLIDE (fixed-tilt) and TerraTrak (single-axis tracker) brand names. Its innovative, integrated, and proprietary screw-based racking solutions offer rapid installation on any terrain. TerraSmart is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, with field operations in Phoenix, AZ and Selkirk, NY, and manufacturing in Columbus, OH.