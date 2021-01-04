Exicure Announces Agenda for Upcoming Neuroscience Pipeline Update at Virtual R&D Day

Exicure will discuss its progress with XCUR-FXN, which advanced into IND-enabling studies in Q4 2020, and provide its perspective on the path for the product candidate to clinical validation for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia. In addition, Exicure will provide an update on its clinical pipeline across a number of rare neurodegenerative diseases of high unmet need, and highlight the advancement of two preclinical programs: one targeting SCN9A for neuropathic pain and the other targeting CLN3 Batten Disease.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) , a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 09:00 am to 10:30 am ET to discuss Exicure’s neuroscience pipeline, including its lead program for Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA).

Underscoring the differentiating nature of Exicure’s SNA platform for discovery of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, Exicure will present results of CNS biodistribution studies of SNA therapeutics in both rodent and non-human primates.

Exicure’s Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Susan Perlman and the CEO of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) Jennifer Farmer, will join Exicure’s leadership team in discussing Exicure’s progress in the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia as well as discuss its neuroscience pipeline.

Susan L. Perlman, MD, is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where she is also the Director of Clinical Trials and Director, Ataxia Clinic for UCLA’s Neurogenetics program. She is a member of the Medical Research Advisory Board for the National Ataxia Foundation and has been a primary investigator for several Friedreich’s Ataxia trials.

Jennifer Farmer, MS is the CEO of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Since joining FARA in 2006, she has led FARA’s efforts to establish clinical research infrastructure and clinical trial readiness, grown the research grant program, and led efforts to engage bio-pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development for Friedreich’s Ataxia.

A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Exicure’s website on January 7, 2021 at 09:00 am ET. An archived version will be available on the company website following the event. Additional information can be found here: https://troutaccess.com/index.php/c/ExicureResearchDay2021