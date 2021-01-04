Piper Sandler Companies Elects Brian R. Sterling to Board of Directors

After 18 years with Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P., Sterling joined Piper Sandler & Co. in 2020 in connection with the firms’ merger. While at Sandler O’Neill, Sterling was a principal and co-head of investment banking. Earlier in his career, he was a managing director at Merrill Lynch and worked in the corporate finance department at Wertheim Schroder & Co. Sterling began his career as an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Sterling retired from Piper Sandler & Co. on December 31, 2020, but will continue to provide consulting services through 2021.

“We are excited to have Brian join our board of directors. He has been a great partner and trusted advisor to us throughout the past year and he played a critical role in the successful merger between Piper and Sandler. As co-head of Sandler’s investment banking group, Brian helped grow that business into the industry leader for financial services. I know Brian will bring a valuable perspective to our board and we will continue to lean on his expertise to help us cultivate relationships across various sectors,” said Chad Abraham, Piper Sandler Companies chairman and chief executive officer.

Sterling earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.

