 

Piper Sandler Companies Elects Brian R. Sterling to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Brian R. Sterling to its board of directors.

After 18 years with Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P., Sterling joined Piper Sandler & Co. in 2020 in connection with the firms’ merger. While at Sandler O’Neill, Sterling was a principal and co-head of investment banking. Earlier in his career, he was a managing director at Merrill Lynch and worked in the corporate finance department at Wertheim Schroder & Co. Sterling began his career as an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Sterling retired from Piper Sandler & Co. on December 31, 2020, but will continue to provide consulting services through 2021.

“We are excited to have Brian join our board of directors. He has been a great partner and trusted advisor to us throughout the past year and he played a critical role in the successful merger between Piper and Sandler. As co-head of Sandler’s investment banking group, Brian helped grow that business into the industry leader for financial services. I know Brian will bring a valuable perspective to our board and we will continue to lean on his expertise to help us cultivate relationships across various sectors,” said Chad Abraham, Piper Sandler Companies chairman and chief executive officer.

Sterling earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.

About Piper Sandler

As a leading investment bank, we enable growth and success for our clients through deep sector expertise, candid advice and a differentiated, highly productive culture. We transcend transactions to define possibilities—enabling clients to achieve their short-term goals while realizing their long-term vision. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. Learn more at PiperSandler.com.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Piper Sandler Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler Companies Elects Brian R. Sterling to Board of Directors Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Brian R. Sterling to its board of directors. After 18 years with Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P., Sterling joined Piper Sandler & Co. in 2020 in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Piper Sandler Completes Acquisition of Leading Restructuring Firm TRS Advisors
30.12.20
Piper Sandler Announces Grants of Inducement Equity Awards
09.12.20
Piper Sandler Acquires Restructuring Team with Addition of TRS Advisors