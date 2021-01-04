 

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Collaboration with AllStripes on SURF1-Associated Leigh Syndrome Clinical Development and Natural History

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., (NASDAQ: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced a multi-year collaboration with AllStripes (formerly RDMD), a healthcare technology company dedicated to accelerating research for patients with rare diseases, during which Taysha will leverage AllStripes’ platform to inform its understanding of SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome natural history and burden of disease, as well as patients’ diagnostic journeys.

The collaboration will focus on advancing the development of TSHA-104, an AAV9-based gene therapy product candidate in development for the treatment of SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome. Taysha will utilize AllStripes’ clinical database to uncover new insights into disease progression and better inform selection of endpoints for clinical studies.

“This collaboration will allow us to leverage the AllStripes technology platform to optimize our therapeutic strategy and to potentially accelerate the development of TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome,” said RA Session, II, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Taysha. “We remain committed to developing a safe and effective gene therapy for patients suffering with this devastating disease, and data generated from this unique collaboration could bring us one step closer to our goal.”

“Taysha has brought together accomplished and knowledgeable gene therapy and CNS disease experts to develop potentially transformative therapies,” said Nancy Yu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AllStripes. “With no available treatment for SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome, we are very pleased to empower patients and their families with an avenue to participate in research that will support the development path of TSHA-104. We are hopeful that this novel gene therapy will bring meaningful benefit to children and their families, and give them more time together.”

TSHA-104 has been granted rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome. An Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome is expected to be submitted to the FDA in 2021.

About SURF1-Associated Leigh Syndrome

SURF1 deficiency is a monogenic mitochondrial disorder and is the most common cause of cytochrome c oxidase deficient Leigh syndrome. Leigh syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that usually presents in the first year of life. It is characterized by progressive loss of mental and movement abilities that can result in death within two to three years. Approximately 10-15% of people with Leigh syndrome have a SURF1 mutation. There are currently no approved therapies to treat SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome.

Seite 1 von 3
Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Collaboration with AllStripes on SURF1-Associated Leigh Syndrome Clinical Development and Natural History Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., (NASDAQ: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Expands Leadership Team to Deepen Manufacturing and Communications Capabilities
21.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Queen’s University’s Receipt of Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of TSHA-101 for the Treatment of Infantile GM2 Gangliosidosis
17.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Announces New cGMP Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility
15.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Set to Join Russell 2000 Index on December 21, 2020