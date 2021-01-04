 

Flower One Announces Richard Groberg as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, appointed Richard Groberg as Interim CFO, replacing David Kane in this role.

Mr. Groberg joins Flower One as an accomplished financial executive with a long and successful track record of working with entrepreneurs in a wide range of companies from start-ups to turnarounds to high-growth, multi-unit operations. Mr. Groberg's cumulative track record of public and private capital raises (both equity and debt) plus M&A transactions exceeds $2 billion across several decades – with a recent focus on building and managing the back-office operations of early-stage and high-growth companies. Mr. Groberg has resided in Las Vegas since 2006 and, since early 2017, has worked with a number of public and private cannabis companies. Mr. Groberg has an M.B.A. in Finance from Fordham University.

“We look forward to leveraging Richard’s broad and extensive range of finance, accounting, investment banking, capital markets and operational experience,” said Ken Villazor, the Company’s President and CEO. “Richard is an accomplished and experienced financial executive who is highly team oriented in the way he approaches the integration of finance with operations. His strong leadership style along with his broad relationships and understanding of the local Nevada market are very complementary to the Company’s strategic direction and priorities.”

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service, brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One currently produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including: flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s flagship, 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large-scale cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing. Flower One also operates a second production facility with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that produce several of the nation’s top-performing edible brands.

