 

TechTarget Acquires Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a Leading Provider of Decision-Support Content for Enterprise Tech Buyers and Sellers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services for marketing and sales, today announced the acquisition of The Enterprise Strategy Group, Inc. (ESG), a leading provider of decision-support content based on user research and market analysis for global enterprise technology companies.

Founded in 2000, ESG combines deep practitioner knowledge and extensive primary research to develop purpose-built content deliverables that help buyers buy and sellers sell. With content that addresses the key aspects of the buyer’s journey, ESG helps technology vendors create greater buyer confidence. ESG applies its expertise in all of the key go-to-market segments served by TechTarget, including: Cloud Services & Orchestration; Converged Infrastructure; Cybersecurity; Data Platforms, Analytics & AI; Data Protection; Digital Workspace; Networking; and Storage.

ESG’s capabilities are a natural complement and extension of TechTarget’s value proposition to its customers. The transaction deepens TechTarget’s base of decision support content and adds new fact-based, research-driven content that customers can use in marketing and sales outreach targeting the accounts and prospects identified by purchase intent insights. ESG’s analysis and segment expertise improves TechTarget’s ability to help its customers navigate the specific dynamics of individual technology markets and extends upon the value delivered by the company’s 140+ technology-specific websites. TechTarget’s significant base of engaged buyers advances ESG’s efforts to help technology vendors understand what issues resonate with users and how best to reflect those dynamics in their content outreach.

“We’re super excited about the value ESG provides to our clients and our members” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Together, we can provide enterprise technology buyers much richer information support across their buyer’s journeys. For our clients, adding ESG to the unmatched intent data and services we’ve long-provided means we can further increase their productivity gains and business yields end-to-end across go-to-markets.”

Added Steve Duplessie, Enterprise Strategy Group’s Founder: “ESG delivers highly relevant, purchase cycle-focused content specifically built to support buying and selling. As such it helps fill critical gaps that have long increased costs and cycle times on both sides of the process. Adding depth to and building on TechTarget’s existing strengths in content, process support, and data creates clear, easily accessed value for both clients and end-users.”

