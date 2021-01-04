 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:05  |  31   |   |   

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in January:

The Demy-Colton Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-15th.

  • The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Wednesday, January 6th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th.

  • The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference, which is being held virtually from January 13th-14th.

  • Management will present on Wednesday, January 13th at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th.

  • Management will present on Thursday, January 14th at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcasts of the presentations will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming .... Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Mike Piccinino, CFA
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in January NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe