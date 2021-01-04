 

Ero Copper Announces Promotion of Executive Officers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (“Ero Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) is pleased to announce two promotions of executive officers:

  • Anthea Bath, previously Ero Copper’s Vice President, Technical Services, has been promoted Chief Operating Officer of the Company; and
  • Makko DeFilippo, previously Ero Copper’s Vice President, Corporate Development, has been promoted President and will retain overall responsibility for corporate development and investor relations.

Mrs. Bath joined the Company in 2018 and has been instrumental in oversight and delivery of all of the Company’s recent technical and operational developments including, among others, the design and integration of the Deepening Project, implementation of ore-sorting and the installation of the Company’s new HIG Mill. Prior to joining Ero Copper, Mrs. Bath held progressively more senior technical and commercial roles in public companies including Sibanye Gold Limited (now Sibanye-Stillwater Limited) and Anglo American Platinum Limited. Mrs. Bath holds a M.Sc. in Environmental Engineering and a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Mr. DeFilippo joined the Company immediately following the acquisition of MCSA, and has been responsible for all corporate development and investor relations initiatives since 2017, including having supported the Company through its initial public offering in late 2017. Prior to joining Ero Copper, Mr. DeFilippo was most recently a Director, Corporate Finance within FTI Consulting Inc.’s Global Mining Advisory Practice where he advised mining companies and mining-focused private equity firms on acquisitions, divestitures and restructuring initiatives. Mr. DeFilippo holds a M.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona.

“We are delighted to announce the promotion of two exceptional leaders to the Ero Copper executive team who have both been invaluable components of the Company’s growth over the past several years,” said Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman. “The promotion of Anthea and Makko are reflective of a strong talent pool within our organization, and we look forward to their continued leadership, now as part of the executive team, as we continue to grow the Company and deliver additional value to our shareholders over the years to come.”

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ERO COPPER CORP.
  
   
Signed: “David Strang” For further information contact:
   
David Strang, CEO Makko DeFilippo, President
  (604) 429-9244
  info@erocopper.com

