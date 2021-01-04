 

Oncorus to Build GMP Viral Immunotherapy Clinical Manufacturing Facility in Andover, Mass.

-- 88,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will support Oncorus’ advancing, multi-product pipeline of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies

-- Initial phase of site buildout anticipated to be completed in fourth quarter 2021 --

-- Company anticipates site will be fully operational in early 2023 and expects to employ up to 100 Oncorus team members --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, announced today that it has signed a 15-year lease to build a state-of-the-art, 88,000 square foot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) viral immunotherapy clinical manufacturing facility in Andover, Mass.

Oncorus is advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications with significant unmet needs based on its oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead product candidate, ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered oHSV viral immunotherapy being developed for multiple solid tumor indications. The company anticipates reporting interim data from this Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2021 through the second half of 2022. Oncorus plans to nominate its first intravenously administered synthetic virus clinical candidates (coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus programs) in the first half of 2021 and its second intratumorally administered oHSV clinical candidate, which will specifically target brain cancer, including glioblastoma multiforme, in the second half of 2021.

“Last year was a year of tremendous progress for Oncorus. We initiated a first-in-human study of our lead viral immunotherapy program, ONCR-177, signed a clinical collaboration agreement and supply agreement with Merck for ONCR-177, made strides advancing multiple earlier stage programs, successfully completed an IPO, and continued to strengthen our team,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO at Oncorus. “Now we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve signed a lease for our planned manufacturing facility, which will play a central role in enabling us to advance our mission to realize the full promise of viral immunotherapy for cancer patients. Operational and manufacturing scale-up will be a strategic priority for Oncorus going forward.”

