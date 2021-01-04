 

Precision BioSciences to Present at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

04.01.2021   

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that Matt Kane, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from January 11-14, 2021.

Details for the company presentation are as follows:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Time: 2:00 - 2:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com, in the Investors & Media section under Events and Presentations. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kelly
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Alex.Kelly@precisionbiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Maurissa.Messier@precisionbiosciences.com


