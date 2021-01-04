Routemaster Capital Signs LOI to Acquire 20% Interest in Valour Structured Products, a Leading Exchange Traded Products Issuer with a Focus on Digital Assets

The LOI contemplates that Routemaster and Valour will promptly negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement (“ Definitive Agreement ”), together with such other documents that may be required in order to formalize and execute the terms of the Acquisition as outlined in the LOI.

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (TSXV: RM) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (“ LOI ”) to acquire a 20% equity interest in Valour Structured Products, Inc. (“ Valour ”) from certain shareholders of Valour (“ Acquisition ”).

In consideration for the Acquisition, Routemaster shall upon closing issue 21,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.66 per common share to the shareholders of Valour in exchange for 20% of the common shares in the capital of Valour. Additional information in connection with the Acquisition will be provided by the Company in subsequent press releases.

The completion of the Acquisition is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation, negotiation and execution of a Definitive Agreement, shareholder and board approval of each of Valour and the Company, as necessary, completion of due diligence and the satisfaction of all conditions (unless waived in writing) to be set out in the Definitive Agreement.

Founded in 2018, Valour Structured Products, Inc. is a company focused on creating exchange traded products in the digital asset space. Following the completion of a seed financing led by leading cryptocurrency investors in 2018, Valour has undertaken regulatory applications required and has received approval to be an issuer of digital asset products on leading European stock markets. Its first product launched was Bitcoin Zero. Bitcoin Zero is the first fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin (“BTC”) as its underlying asset and charges zero management fees. Further highlights on the company’s progress to date: