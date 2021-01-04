 

PV Nano Cell Introduces 5D Electronics of Things Complete Solution to Power the Internet of Things

MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it is introducing a revolutionary 5D (5 Dimensions) Complete Solution. This solution enables Electronics Everywhere and is digitally printing numerous electronics that power the Internet of Things. This newly introduced solution leverages the company’s 3D printed electronics technology that uses conductive additive manufacturing with mass-production applications.

The IoT (Internet of Things) is a driver for implementing electronics everywhere, and created an industry need to implement additive digital mass production processes in the manufacturing of electronics. Digital additive manufacturing has proven viable and additional applications ranging from automotive, solar and smart cities to medical devices, wearables and consumer electronics are implementing the digital approach. PV Nano Cell is introducing a 5D complete solution that digitally prints electronics and conductive patterns for IoT and other applications. The 5D complete solution address the 3D printed electronics geometry, the conductive ink optimization dimension and the printing process dimension. The ink optimization dimension includes domain expertise in nano-particle chemistry addressing critical factors such as metal load, stability, viscosity, evaporation rate and jet ability. The printing process dimension includes the printing strategy, printing parameters and throughput capabilities.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “The solution we are launching today is a result of years of experience developing and printing electronics. We have developed a five degrees of freedom technology which together with our customers, can control, develop and manufacture their next generation superior electronic devices. This solution is applicable to R&D, prototyping, low volume production and of course, mass-production. Using our technology, customers gain the competitive, unfair advantage, technology companies must always retain. During the development of this solution, we achieved some remarkable results in printing embedded passive components, filling vias, printing on a variety of substrates and serving multiple industries. With a growing number of registered patents, PV Nano Cell continues to be at the forefront of innovation enabling customers to fully realize the potential of their pioneer technologies.”

