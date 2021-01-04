 

AzurRx BioPharma Announces $8.0 Million Offerings

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that in conjunction with entering into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with First Wave Bio, Inc. (“First Wave”) it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell approximately $8.0 million of Series C 9.00% Convertible Junior Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) in a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. The Company will also issue to the investor unregistered warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,666,668 shares of common stock. The combined purchase price for one share of Series C Preferred Stock and a Warrant is $750.00. The Series C Preferred Stock will have an initial stated value of $750.00 per share and conversion price of $0.75 per share, and will initially be convertible into an aggregate of up to 10,666,668 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof). The Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.80 per share and an expiration term of five and one-half years from the date of issuance. One-half of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock, together with the underlying common stock (or prefunded warrants, as applicable), are being sold in the registered direct offering, and one-half of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock and all of the Warrants, together with the underlying common stock (or prefunded warrants, as applicable), are being sold in the private placement.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

AzurRx intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to fund the upfront cash payment to First Wave in connection with the exclusive worldwide licensing agreement and for other general corporate purposes.

The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about January 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The issuance of the shares of common stock underlying the Series C Preferred Stock in excess of certain thresholds, and underlying the Warrants sold in the private placement, is subject to stockholder approval (i) of an amendment to AzurRx’s certificate of incorporation to increase its authorized shares of common stock above 150,000,000 and (i) to satisfy Nasdaq requirements with respect to the issuance of such shares of common stock.

