 

DSP Group to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

04.01.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today it will be participating at Needham Growth Conference 2021. DSP Group’s management is scheduled to present on January 12th’, 2021 at 12:30pm.

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, please visit www.dspg.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Shiri Weiss Ovadia
Marketing & Communications
DSP Group Inc.
+1 (408) 986-4300
Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com

 


