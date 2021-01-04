 

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Updated ISASS Policy and Guidelines on MIS SI Joint Fusion Support Only Lateral Transiliac MIS Procedures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, announced today that the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) published an early view of its updated Policy on MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion (For Chronic Sacroiliac Joint Pain) in the December 2020 issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery (https://www.ijssurgery.com). The policy and guidelines remain supportive of continued adoption of MIS SI joint fusion procedures by the clinician and payor communities, limited to procedures using a lateral transiliac approach, which includes the iFuse Procedure. While the ISASS policy does not endorse any specific MIS SIJ system, the updated policy states that “…most high-level clinical evidence supporting the safety, effectiveness, durability and economic benefit of lateral MIS SIJF is derived from use of iFuse.”

ISASS does not recommend MIS posterior (dorsal) SI joint fusion procedures, whether using an implantable device or a product such as bone allograft. This is due to the limited published clinical evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of posterior (dorsal) SI joint fusion, as well as the key differences from lateral transiliac procedures such as the iFuse Procedure in terms of surgical steps, work effort and anatomy considerations. The ISASS policy states that the high-level clinical and safety data from evaluation of MIS lateral transiliac SI joint fusion devices such as iFuse “are likely not generalizable to these posterior (dorsal) MIS SIJF procedures.”

W. Carlton Reckling, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at SI-BONE, said “the updated ISASS policy and clinical guidelines provide important updates on the clinical evidence and the current medical practice including MIS SI joint fusion treatment options, which have evolved significantly over the past several years. The ISASS policy provides a roadmap and rationale for clinicians, payors and other third-party evaluators for their adoption of the iFuse Implant System.”

About SI-BONE
SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered the iFuse Implant System, a minimally invasive surgical system for fusion of the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The SI joint is believed to be the last major joint with a clinically proven surgical treatment. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is believed to be the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications supporting the safety, effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 01042021

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com
669-206-2521

Investor Contacts:
Matt Bacso, CFA
investors@SI-BONE.com


SI-BONE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Updated ISASS Policy and Guidelines on MIS SI Joint Fusion Support Only Lateral Transiliac MIS Procedures SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, announced today that the International …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Priority Health Became the 36th Payor with Exclusive iFuse Coverage Policy
17.12.20
SI-BONE to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference and the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
16.12.20
SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Humana Establishes Exclusive Coverage for iFuse in MIS SI Joint Fusion Procedures