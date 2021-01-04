Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics, will discuss the company’s transformation and growth initiatives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:50 p.m. EST on January 11, 2021.



Mr. Diaz will focus on key opportunities to fulfill the company’s mission of improving patient lives by unlocking the power of precision medicine and helping healthcare providers and payers prevent, diagnose and treat disease through the company’s genetic insights. The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible at the following direct link or through the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.