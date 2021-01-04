AzurRx BioPharma Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with First Wave Bio for Use of Proprietary Niclosamide Formulations to Treat Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

Agreement expands AzurRx’s pipeline of targeted, non-systemic GI therapies

Clinical trials to initiate in 1H’21, with potential for expedited FDA 505(b)(2) pathway for IND-approved COVID-19 and breakthrough designation for immune checkpoint colitis programs

Management to discuss the agreement with First Wave Bio and the company’s two new clinical programs on a call scheduled for today, Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with First Wave Bio, Inc. (“First Wave”) for the use of their patented and proprietary oral and rectal formulations of niclosamide for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC) and COVID-19 GI infections.

Niclosamide is a small molecule drug that was approved by the FDA in 1982 for the treatment of intestinal tapeworm infections and is on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of essential medicines. It has been safely used by millions of patients and is being investigated as a potential new therapy for inflammatory diseases and viral infections. Founded in 2015, First Wave has invested in translational biology along with process development and manufacturing to develop proprietary oral and rectal gut-targeted formulations of niclosamide for the treatment of ICI-AC, COVID-19 GI-infections, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

“The acquisition of rights to niclosamide for these indications gives us an opportunity to strategically expand our existing pipeline and pursue multiple GI indications in the oncology and infectious disease arenas," said James Sapirstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx. “We are impressed with First Wave’s Phase 1b/2a clinical data, strong IP and patent position, and the significant unmet medical needs and market opportunities addressed by these two assets. We believe these niclosamide formulations could offer significant advantages over other currently available treatments. They are not systemically absorbed, potentially allowing for higher local GI concentrations of drug delivery and avoiding steroid-related immunosuppressant complications.”