 

CareDx’s AlloSeq HCT Wins Tender for French Stem Cell Transplant Patient Surveillance

CareDx wins a 2-year competitive tender with the French National Blood Service, Établissement Français du Sang

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that AlloSeq HCT was selected as the primary solution for chimerism monitoring of stem cell transplant patients by the French National Blood Service, Établissement Français du Sang (EFS). CareDx won a two-year competitive tender to supply AlloSeq HCT in collaboration with Laboratoires Nephrotek in France.

The EFS supplies cell and tissue therapy solutions to hospitals in France for solid organ and hematopoietic stem-cell transplants. CareDx’s innovative AlloSeq HCT chimerism monitoring solution is the first NGS-based chimerism solution approved by EFS. The France tender was a competitive process, and AlloSeq HCT was selected based on its best-in-class sensitivity and under 24-hour turnaround.

“Laboratoires Nephrotek is very honored to partner with CareDx and to be selected by the EFS to bring AlloSeq HCT and NGS innovation in chimerism monitoring for improved transplant patient care in France,” said Dr. Joseph Coulloc’h, CEO, Laboratoires Nephrotek. “We look forward to collaborating with the labs and begin the transition process to establish AlloSeq HCT as the leading chimerism testing solution in France.”

“This success with the EFS tender showcases CareDx’s commitment to innovation for transplant patient care. We are excited to bring our solutions to stem cell transplant patients across France with the new solutions for NGS based chimerism monitoring,” said Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

