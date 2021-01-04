 

Leonovus Closes $1,578,457 Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:06  |  49   |   |   

OTTAWA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus" or the “Company”) (TSXV: LTV) announces today the closing of a private placement for CDN $1,578,457, by way of issuance of 5,133,193 Units at a price of CDN $0.3075 per Unit. Each Unit includes one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to buy one (1) Common Share for a period expiring on the day that is twelve (12) months after the issuance of the Units for CAD 0.60 per Common Share. The Warrant will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Ottawa time) on December 31, 2021. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if at any time after 4 months and 1 day following the Closing Date the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is equal to or exceeds $1.00, the Company has the right to notify the holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants. Upon the delivery of such notice, the Warrants' holders shall have 60 days to exercise the Warrants, failing which the Warrants will automatically expire.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder’s fee of $65,018.24 for finders having raised $928,832 and the Company directly raised $649,625. The securities issued in this Offering are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from December 31, 2020. The Company intends on using the proceeds of the Offering for working capital, marketing, and debt repayment.

The two insiders of the Company subscribed for 800,000 Units combined, which was an aggregate amount of $246,000. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61- 101”). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. Neither the fair market value of securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days before closing the Offering because insider participation details had not been confirmed at that time. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3


LeoNovus Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leonovus Closes $1,578,457 Private Placement OTTAWA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus" or the “Company”) (TSXV: LTV) announces today the closing of a private placement for CDN $1,578,457, by way of issuance of 5,133,193 Units at a price of CDN $0.3075 per Unit. Each …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Leonovus Inc. Grants Stock Options