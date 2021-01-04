Leonovus Closes $1,578,457 Private Placement

OTTAWA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus" or the “Company”) (TSXV: LTV) announces today the closing of a private placement for CDN $1,578,457, by way of issuance of 5,133,193 Units at a price of CDN $0.3075 per Unit. Each Unit includes one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to buy one (1) Common Share for a period expiring on the day that is twelve (12) months after the issuance of the Units for CAD 0.60 per Common Share. The Warrant will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Ottawa time) on December 31, 2021. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if at any time after 4 months and 1 day following the Closing Date the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is equal to or exceeds $1.00, the Company has the right to notify the holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants. Upon the delivery of such notice, the Warrants' holders shall have 60 days to exercise the Warrants, failing which the Warrants will automatically expire.



In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder’s fee of $65,018.24 for finders having raised $928,832 and the Company directly raised $649,625. The securities issued in this Offering are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from December 31, 2020. The Company intends on using the proceeds of the Offering for working capital, marketing, and debt repayment.

The two insiders of the Company subscribed for 800,000 Units combined, which was an aggregate amount of $246,000. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61- 101”). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. Neither the fair market value of securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days before closing the Offering because insider participation details had not been confirmed at that time. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.