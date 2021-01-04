 

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, we introduce Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR)(FSE:1K8)(OTCQB:KNRLF), a Canadian public company and a leader in smart buildings and cities technology. Simply put, Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

And its primary market is buildings. Big buildings.

North American buildings waste up to $60 billion in energy every year. Worse yet, buildings account for up to 40% of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.  

As the Company’s website declares, “It’s time for buildings to be Smarter.”

Truth is, buildings that aren’t “connected” are the same buildings they were decades ago. They provide the basics: shelter, temperature control and safety at the same efficiency level for years. But newer buildings, or older structures that have been converted to smart buildings, can evolve to meet the economic challenges of rising energy costs and GHG emissions. They can be living organisms connected to a network with intelligent and adaptable solutions and technologies.

Kontrol provides this technology in an adaptable, highly proprietary method that treats each situation uniquely.

And if you’re among the learned crowd that believes that revenue helps to prove a business model it is worth noting that Kontrol has recently received a $750,000 order for its emissions services.

The Company is established in an array of other lucrative verticals but we wanted to focus on the vast building opportunity for the Company before exploring other revenue lanes in future missives.

For us, it is the technology out of Kontrol that really stands out with the tremendous opportunity to make buildings better.

About Kontrol Energy:

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Disclaimer

