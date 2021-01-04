Brookfield Asset Management and Institutional Partners Propose to Acquire 100% of the Units of Brookfield Property Partners Not Owned by Brookfield for $5.9 Billion

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) with institutional partners announced today that it has made a proposal to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) to acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY that it does not already own (“BPY units”) at a value of $16.50 per BPY unit, or $5.9 billion in total value.

Subject to pro-ration, BPY unitholders would have the ability to elect to receive, per BPY unit, $16.50 in cash, 0.40 Brookfield Class A shares, or 0.66 of BPY preferred units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit. Pro-ration will be based on a maximum cash consideration of $2.95 billion (50% of the total value of the units), a maximum of 59.5 million Brookfield shares (42% of the total value of the units), and a maximum value of $500 million of BPY preferred units (8% of the total value of the units). If unitholders collectively elect to receive in excess of $500 million BPY preferred units, the amount of BPY preferred units can increase to a maximum of $1.0 billion, offset against the maximum amount of Brookfield shares. The maximum amount of cash consideration would not be affected.