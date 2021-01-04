Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer

The New Notes are proposed to be general obligations of Studio City Finance, ranking equally with all of Studio City Finance’s existing and future senior indebtedness. The New Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by all of Studio City Finance’s existing restricted subsidiaries on a senior basis (the “Note Guarantees”). SCIHL will not be a guarantor of the New Notes.

The interest rate and other terms of the New Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes Offering. Completion of the proposed Notes Offering of the New Notes is subject to market conditions and investor interest. As no binding agreement in relation to the proposed Notes Offering of the New Notes has been entered into as at the date of this press release, the proposed New Notes may or may not be issued.

Studio City Finance today also announces that it has initiated a conditional cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2024 (CUSIP Numbers 86389QAB8 and G85381AB0; ISIN US86389QAB86 and USG85381AB09) (the “2024 Notes” and such conditional tender offer, the “Conditional Tender Offer”). The Conditional Tender Offer is conditional upon, among other things, the receipt by Studio City Finance of net proceeds from the successful completion of one or more debt financing transactions (including the Notes Offering) in an aggregate amount, together with cash on hand, being sufficient to fund the Conditional Tender Offer and the redemption of any 2024 Notes which remain outstanding following the completion of the Conditional Tender Offer and to pay all fees and expenses associated with the foregoing (the “Financing Condition”). The Conditional Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 11, 2021, unless extended or terminated by Studio City Finance (the “Expiration Time”). The settlement of the Conditional Tender Offer (the “Tender Offer Settlement Date”) is expected to occur, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition, on January 14, 2021. Studio City Finance has reserved the right to extend, amend or terminate the Conditional Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion. The Conditional Tender Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated January 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.