 

Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:07  |  52   |   |   

MACAU, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City Finance Limited (“Studio City Finance”) today announces that it proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes (the “New Notes” and such offering, the “Notes Offering”). Studio City Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”).

The New Notes are proposed to be general obligations of Studio City Finance, ranking equally with all of Studio City Finance’s existing and future senior indebtedness. The New Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by all of Studio City Finance’s existing restricted subsidiaries on a senior basis (the “Note Guarantees”). SCIHL will not be a guarantor of the New Notes.

The interest rate and other terms of the New Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes Offering. Completion of the proposed Notes Offering of the New Notes is subject to market conditions and investor interest. As no binding agreement in relation to the proposed Notes Offering of the New Notes has been entered into as at the date of this press release, the proposed New Notes may or may not be issued.

Studio City Finance today also announces that it has initiated a conditional cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2024 (CUSIP Numbers 86389QAB8 and G85381AB0; ISIN US86389QAB86 and USG85381AB09) (the “2024 Notes” and such conditional tender offer, the “Conditional Tender Offer”). The Conditional Tender Offer is conditional upon, among other things, the receipt by Studio City Finance of net proceeds from the successful completion of one or more debt financing transactions (including the Notes Offering) in an aggregate amount, together with cash on hand, being sufficient to fund the Conditional Tender Offer and the redemption of any 2024 Notes which remain outstanding following the completion of the Conditional Tender Offer and to pay all fees and expenses associated with the foregoing (the “Financing Condition”). The Conditional Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 11, 2021, unless extended or terminated by Studio City Finance (the “Expiration Time”). The settlement of the Conditional Tender Offer (the “Tender Offer Settlement Date”) is expected to occur, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition, on January 14, 2021. Studio City Finance has reserved the right to extend, amend or terminate the Conditional Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion. The Conditional Tender Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated January 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

Seite 1 von 4
Studio City International Holdings (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer MACAU, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Studio City Finance Limited (“Studio City Finance”) today announces that it proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes (the “New Notes” and such offering, the “Notes Offering”). Studio …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe